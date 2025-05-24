Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR) Stock Price Down 0.1% - What's Next?

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR - Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.56 and last traded at $57.00. Approximately 6,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 20,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

Get BAMR alerts: Sign Up

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business's 50-day moving average is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.74.

About Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. The company operates in two segments, Reinsurance and Pension Risk Transfer. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here