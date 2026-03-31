Free Trial
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Hits New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Brookfield Renewable Partners logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Brookfield Renewable hit a new 52-week high intraday at $32.85 and was last trading around $32.66, giving it a market cap of roughly $9.83 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive — 11 Buys and 4 Holds with a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $35.21, while Morgan Stanley lifted its target to $42.00.
  • The firm beat quarterly expectations (EPS $0.54 vs. -$0.34 est.), and raised its quarterly dividend to $0.392 (annualized $1.57), implying a yield of about 4.9%.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP's share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.6590, with a volume of 330254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BEP. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an "outperformer" rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $31.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -123.84 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP - Get Free Report) TSE: BEP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable Partners's previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Brookfield Renewable Partners's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -603.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 37.6% during the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.6% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 8,338 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 7.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,645 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company's stock.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. is a leading global owner, operator and developer of renewable power assets. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker BEP, the partnership focuses on generating clean electricity from a diversified mix of hydroelectric, wind, solar and energy storage facilities. As part of the Brookfield Asset Management group, Brookfield Renewable leverages a long-term, asset-backed approach to investing in sustainable energy projects that support the transition to a low-carbon economy.

The company’s platform encompasses approximately 23,000 megawatts of installed capacity across four continents.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Brookfield Renewable Partners Right Now?

Before you consider Brookfield Renewable Partners, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield Renewable Partners wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
Microsoft’s Next AI Leg: Can MSFT Still Outperform From Here?
By Chris Markoch | March 24, 2026
tc pixel
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
Blue Owl’s Risk/Reward Profile Is Almost Too Good to Be True
By Sam Quirke | March 29, 2026
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
ASML’s $8B Deal: More Than a Purchase, It's a Prophecy
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 25, 2026
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
The Silicon Squeeze: AI Pricing Power Lifts Chip Stocks
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 26, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
Coursera's Options Anomaly: A Big Bet on What's Next?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | March 30, 2026
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
S&P 500 Fires Buy Signal With 100% Accuracy Rate: What Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | March 25, 2026

Recent Videos

The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
The Best Time to Buy Stocks Is Also the Scariest
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: March's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
These 3 Obscure Stocks Are Seeing Urgent Institutional Buying
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines