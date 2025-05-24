Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 1.6% - Time to Sell?

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC - Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,211 ($16.39) and last traded at GBX 1,220 ($16.52). 24,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 25,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,240 ($16.79).

The stock has a market cap of £142.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 1,209.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,354.09.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX (3.79) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies had a net margin of 69.75% and a return on equity of 2.63%.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Company's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of quoted US smaller and medium-sized companies.

