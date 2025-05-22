BRP (DOOO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

Get BRP alerts: Sign Up

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. BRP had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 61.20%. On average, analysts expect BRP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BRP Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $35.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.45. BRP has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $74.00.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.1508 dividend. This is a boost from BRP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. BRP's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.21%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BRP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in BRP by 28,660.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,570 shares of the company's stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 21,495 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BRP by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,051 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 72,581 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in BRP by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,443 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,460,000 after acquiring an additional 427,434 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DOOO. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating on shares of BRP in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Baird R W cut shares of BRP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BRP

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BRP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BRP wasn't on the list.

While BRP currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here