Bruce Pfau Sells 7,692 Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III - Get Free Report) Director Bruce Pfau sold 7,692 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $24,922.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 155,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $504,921.60. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Information Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company had a trading volume of 145,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,434. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $173.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22.

Information Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Information Services Group's dividend payout ratio is presently -257.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 119,408 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Information Services Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,734 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,746 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Information Services Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 173,472 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Information Services Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Singular Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

Featured Articles

