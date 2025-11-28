Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Sunday, November 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0467 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, November 30th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 5.7%

HOM.U stock traded up C$0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.96. 11,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,702. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.60. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$11.00 and a 12 month high of C$13.58.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

