BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Up 8.4% - Should You Buy?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.17 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 216.12 ($2.92). Approximately 49,113,328 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 18,542,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.40 ($2.69).

BT Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,401.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. On average, analysts forecast that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BT Group

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £255,637.40 ($345,315.95). Corporate insiders own 43.86% of the company's stock.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

