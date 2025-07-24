BT Group (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Up 8.4% - Time to Buy?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.17 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 216.12 ($2.92). 49,113,328 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 18,542,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.40 ($2.69).

The stock has a market cap of £21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,401.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.01.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.57), for a total value of £255,637.40 ($345,315.95). Company insiders own 43.86% of the company's stock.

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

