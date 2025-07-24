BT Group (LON:BT.A) Trading 8.4% Higher - Time to Buy?

BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) shares rose 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.17 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 216.12 ($2.92). Approximately 49,113,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 18,542,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.40 ($2.69).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58. The company has a market cap of £21.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,401.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 186.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 166.48.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. BT Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.11%. As a group, analysts predict that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current year.

In other BT Group news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.57), for a total value of £255,637.40 ($345,315.95). 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

