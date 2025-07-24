BT Group (LON:BT.A) Trading Up 8.4% - Time to Buy?

Shares of BT Group plc (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) shot up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 221.17 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 216.12 ($2.92). 49,113,328 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 18,542,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199.40 ($2.69).

BT Group Stock Up 8.4%

The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 185.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 166.01. The company has a market cap of £21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,401.37, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.58.

BT Group (LON:BT.A - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The communications services company reported GBX 18.80 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. BT Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts predict that BT Group plc will post 19.1185956 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BT Group

In other news, insider Simon Lowth sold 134,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.57), for a total value of £255,637.40 ($345,315.95). 43.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BT Group

BT Group is the UK's leading provider of fixed and mobile telecommunications and related secure digital products, solutions and services. We also provide managed telecommunications, security and network and IT infrastructure services to customers across 180 countries. BT Group consists of three customer-facing units: Consumer serves individuals and families in the UK; Business* covers companies and public services in the UK and internationally; Openreach is an independently governed, wholly owned subsidiary wholesaling fixed access infrastructure services to its customers - over 650 communication providers across the UK. British Telecommunications plc is a wholly owned subsidiary of BT Group plc and encompasses virtually all businesses and assets of the BT Group.

