BTIG Research Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $305.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $400.00 to $305.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock. BTIG Research's target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.14% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $317.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $285.90.

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Wingstop Trading Down 1.0%

WING stock opened at $171.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.03. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $142.24 and a 52 week high of $388.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $197.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.24.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $191.34 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In other news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $703,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,465.59. This represents a 51.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 566 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,093,750. This trade represents a 11.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wingstop by 123.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 102,687 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $25,861,000 after acquiring an additional 56,833 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $375,317,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Wingstop by 17.1% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 57,586 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $14,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 160.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 740,896 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $186,469,000 after purchasing an additional 456,637 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,349 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the period.

Key Headlines Impacting Wingstop

Here are the key news stories impacting Wingstop this week:

Positive Sentiment: EPS beat and margin/EBITDA strength — Wingstop reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.02 expected and noted double‑digit adjusted EBITDA growth alongside systemwide sales of ~$1.4B and 97 net new openings (17% unit growth). PR Newswire Q1 Release

EPS beat and margin/EBITDA strength — Wingstop reported $1.18 EPS vs. $1.02 expected and noted double‑digit adjusted EBITDA growth alongside systemwide sales of ~$1.4B and 97 net new openings (17% unit growth). Positive Sentiment: Dividend declared and buyback expansion — Wingstop announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-div May 15) and expanded its share repurchase program, which supports shareholder returns. TipRanks: Dividend & Buybacks

Dividend declared and buyback expansion — Wingstop announced a $0.30 quarterly dividend (ex-div May 15) and expanded its share repurchase program, which supports shareholder returns. Positive Sentiment: Institutional interest — Notable investors remain bullish (Lone Pine/Stephen Mandel disclosed a stake), a potential endorsement of Wingstop’s long‑term growth thesis. Yahoo: Stephen Mandel Bullish

Institutional interest — Notable investors remain bullish (Lone Pine/Stephen Mandel disclosed a stake), a potential endorsement of Wingstop’s long‑term growth thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst posture is cautious-to-mixed — TD Cowen reiterated a Hold with a $175 price target (modest upside from current levels), reflecting tempered expectations post‑print. TickerReport: TD Cowen

Analyst posture is cautious-to-mixed — TD Cowen reiterated a Hold with a $175 price target (modest upside from current levels), reflecting tempered expectations post‑print. Negative Sentiment: Revenue miss and same-store sales weakness — Revenue of $183.7M missed consensus (~$191M) and comparable‑store sales declined, a key reason investors sold the stock despite the EPS beat. Zacks: Q1 Metrics

Revenue miss and same-store sales weakness — Revenue of $183.7M missed consensus (~$191M) and comparable‑store sales declined, a key reason investors sold the stock despite the EPS beat. Negative Sentiment: Cautious outlook/guidance friction — Management commentary and weaker comps prompted a cautious 2026 tone and were called out in media coverage as the proximate cause of the intraday pullback. Benzinga: Guidance Faler

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc NASDAQ: WING is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in chicken wings and related menu items. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, the company has built its brand around bold, chef-inspired wing flavors and a streamlined service model that caters to dine-in, takeout, delivery and catering orders.

The company's core offerings include both bone-in and boneless chicken wings tossed in a variety of proprietary rubs and sauces, such as Original Hot, Lemon Pepper, and Mango Habanero.

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