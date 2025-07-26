Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Issues Earnings Results

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Buenaventura Mining had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 38.38%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million.

NYSE BVN traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $17.37. 595,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,506. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.43. Buenaventura Mining has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $17.98.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Buenaventura Mining stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN - Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,411 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 25,440 shares during the quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC owned 0.50% of Buenaventura Mining worth $19,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVN. Scotiabank upped their target price on Buenaventura Mining from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Buenaventura Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

