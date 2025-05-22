Build-A-Bear Workshop (BBW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q1 2026 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $118.90 million for the quarter.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The business had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. On average, analysts expect Build-A-Bear Workshop to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BBW stock opened at $40.48 on Thursday. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Build-A-Bear Workshop's payout ratio is presently 23.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,339 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,533 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company's stock.

BBW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

