Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Hits New 52-Week High - Should You Buy?

Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.93 and last traded at $128.3820, with a volume of 166387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.42.

Get Bunge Global alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge Global from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge Global from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Bunge Global from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Bunge Global from $80.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $126.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Bunge Global Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.75.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $23.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Bunge Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Bunge Global's dividend payout ratio is 51.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BG. Glencore plc raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Glencore plc now owns 65,612,206 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,844,735,000 after buying an additional 32,806,103 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,570,009 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,565,136,000 after acquiring an additional 777,805 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Bunge Global by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,602,320 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,478,960,000 after acquiring an additional 402,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge Global by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,940,141 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $618,260,000 after acquiring an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Bunge Global by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,426,049 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $216,112,000 after acquiring an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is a leading agribusiness and food company that processes oilseeds and grains, produces sugar and bioenergy, and supplies fertilizers and other agricultural inputs. The company operates an integrated value chain that spans origination, processing, and distribution, enabling it to serve food processors, livestock producers, and retail customers worldwide. Through its network of processing plants, port terminals and logistics assets, Bunge handles a diverse portfolio of commodities, including soybeans, corn, wheat, vegetable oils, and sugarcane.

The company's core business activities are organized into agribusiness and food & ingredients segments.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bunge Global, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bunge Global wasn't on the list.

While Bunge Global currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here