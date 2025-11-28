Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Lowered to Underweight Rating by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an "underweight" rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 950 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 850. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 16.63% from the stock's previous close.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,600 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,400 target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,575 price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,500 to GBX 1,550 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 580 to GBX 680 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burberry Group currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 1,336.43.

Shares of BRBY traded down GBX 34 on Friday, hitting GBX 1,139.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 717,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,040,446. The company has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 597 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,375. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,199.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,169.56.

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Burberry Group had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burberry Group will post 32.6294821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orna NiChionna bought 1,208 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,234 per share, with a total value of £14,906.72. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

