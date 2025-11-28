Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Get Burberry Group alerts: Sign Up

Burberry Group Stock Performance

Burberry Group PLC ( OTCMKTS:BURBY Get Free Report ) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.14. Burberry Group shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 4,288 shares trading hands.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burberry Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burberry Group wasn't on the list.

While Burberry Group currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here