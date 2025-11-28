Free Trial
Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Burberry Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Burberry shares gapped down, opening at $15.14 after a prior close of $15.92 and last trading at $15.19 on light volume (4,288 shares).
  • The stock is trading below its 50‑day moving average of $16.01 and close to its 200‑day moving average of $15.74, indicating mixed near‑term technicals.
  • Fundamentally, Burberry shows a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt‑to‑equity of 0.44, and operates as a luxury goods maker across retail/wholesale and licensing.
Burberry Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BURBY - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.92, but opened at $15.14. Burberry Group shares last traded at $15.19, with a volume of 4,288 shares trading hands.

Burberry Group Stock Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $16.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Burberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

