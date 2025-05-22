Burlington Stores (BURL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect Burlington Stores to post earnings of $1.39 per share and revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.700-9.300 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.450 EPS.

Get Burlington Stores alerts: Sign Up

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, analysts expect Burlington Stores to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.7%

BURL opened at $258.07 on Thursday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $181.87 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $239.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $344.00 to $340.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $317.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Burlington Stores

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total transaction of $45,149.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. The trade was a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,797,239.64. This represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Burlington Stores

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Burlington Stores stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.'s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burlington Stores, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burlington Stores wasn't on the list.

While Burlington Stores currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here