Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) Issues Earnings Results

Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $52.97 million for the quarter. Burnham had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 5.93%.

Burnham Stock Performance

BURCA opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Burnham has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

About Burnham

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; radiators; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets, including units for the manufactured housing industry.

