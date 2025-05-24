BW LPG Limited Declares Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BWLP)

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Get BW LPG alerts: Sign Up

BW LPG Price Performance

NYSE BWLP opened at $10.56 on Friday. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31. The stock's 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $158.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.96 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BW LPG

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BW LPG stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP - Free Report) by 4,137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,476 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 22,922 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada's holdings in BW LPG were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BWLP

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BW LPG, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BW LPG wasn't on the list.

While BW LPG currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here