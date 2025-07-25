Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Down 7.2% - What's Next?

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $143.00 and last traded at $141.78. 21,653 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 186,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.76.

Get Cable One alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised Cable One from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Cable One in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Cable One from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $309.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on CABO

Cable One Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $792.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $138.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cable One

In other news, Director Mary E. Meduski acquired 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 7,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 17,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,271,564.20. This represents a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cable One

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cable One by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company's stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cable One by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 382 shares of the company's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cable One by 201.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cable One, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cable One wasn't on the list.

While Cable One currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here