Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Cadeler A/S logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cadeler A/S experienced a large volume surge — a 68% increase to 119,236 shares traded on Friday — while the stock price remained essentially flat at $17.62.
  • Analyst sentiment is neutral with a consensus Hold rating after recent downgrades and restatements by multiple firms.
  • The company posted a hefty earnings beat (EPS $2.12 vs. $0.61) with a 50.46% net margin and 20.8% ROE, and trades at a low P/E of 5.14, though the share price sits below its 50- and 200-day moving averages ($19.09 and $20.19).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Cadeler A/S.

Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 119,236 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session's volume of 70,888 shares.The stock last traded at $17.62 and had previously closed at $17.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDLR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cadeler A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Pareto Securities raised Cadeler A/S to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cadeler A/S from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.51. Cadeler A/S had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S Sponsored ADR will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cadeler A/S

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC raised its position in Cadeler A/S by 22.1% in the first quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 532,438 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,468,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Cadeler A/S by 17.7% in the first quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 134,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 45.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,167 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company's stock.

About Cadeler A/S

(Get Free Report)

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

