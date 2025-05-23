Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Trading Up 3.8% - Still a Buy?

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.65. Approximately 6,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 52,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Cadeler A/S Stock Up 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.11.

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadeler A/S will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cadeler A/S by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,958 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cadeler A/S by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company's stock.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

