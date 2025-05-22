CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE - Get Free Report) NYSE: CAE have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$38.15.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Scotiabank raised CAE from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CAE from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised CAE from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America raised CAE from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

CAE Trading Down 5.0%

Shares of CAE opened at C$34.26 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$34.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. CAE has a 1-year low of C$22.28 and a 1-year high of C$39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04.

About CAE

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company's training solutions are provided through products and services.

