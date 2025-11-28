Free Trial
Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Insider Purchases £148.98 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Caledonia Investments logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Mathew Masters has made repeated small insider purchases of Caledonia stock — most recently 39 shares on Nov 27 at GBX 382 (total £148.98), after buys of 40 shares on Oct 27 and 40 shares on Sep 26 — signalling ongoing insider buying activity.
  • Shares traded at GBX 390 (down GBX 1) with a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE of 32.15 and a one‑year range of GBX 321.50–393.50; the 50‑day moving average is GBX 379.83 and the 200‑day moving average is reported at GBX 1,621.34.
  • Caledonia Investments is a FTSE 250 self‑managed investment trust targeting long‑term real returns and progressive dividends, and it reported quarterly EPS of GBX 7.30 with a net margin of 86.28% and ROE of 6.98%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) insider Mathew Masters acquired 39 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 382 per share, for a total transaction of £148.98.

Mathew Masters also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 27th, Mathew Masters bought 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 383 per share, for a total transaction of £153.20.
  • On Friday, September 26th, Mathew Masters bought 40 shares of Caledonia Investments stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £149.60.

Caledonia Investments Stock Performance

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock traded down GBX 1 on Friday, reaching GBX 390. 618,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,201. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 379.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,621.34. Caledonia Investments Plc has a one year low of GBX 321.50 and a one year high of GBX 393.50.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 7.30 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a net margin of 86.28% and a return on equity of 6.98%.

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders. Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years. We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

