Caleres (CAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share and revenue of $622.93 million for the quarter. Caleres has set its Q1 2025 guidance at 0.350-0.400 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.800-3.200 EPS.

Get Caleres alerts: Sign Up

Caleres (NYSE:CAL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $639.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $645.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Caleres to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Caleres Stock Down 6.1%

Caleres stock opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.40. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Caleres's payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Caleres from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Caleres

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $177,700. This represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 162,814 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 105,137 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caleres by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 90,546 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caleres, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caleres wasn't on the list.

While Caleres currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here