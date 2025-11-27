Free Trial
Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Written by MarketBeat
November 28, 2025
Calian Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Canaccord Genuity raised its price target on Calian Group to C$63.00 (from C$60.00) and maintained a "buy" rating, implying roughly a 17.3% upside from the stock's current price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive — Calian has a consensus "Buy" from five analysts with an average target of C$63.80, including recent raises from RBC (C$66) and CIBC (C$62).
  • The stock traded at C$53.69 (up C$1.83) with a market cap of about C$609M; Calian operates four segments — Health (largest revenue), Advanced Technologies, Learning and IT — and has a 12‑month range of C$37.70–C$54.00.
Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Ventum Financial lowered their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calian Group presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$63.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Calian Group

Calian Group Price Performance

TSE CGY traded up C$1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.69. 55,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$37.70 and a 12-month high of C$54.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$50.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$609.11 million, a P/E ratio of -894.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage.

