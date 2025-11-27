Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Given New C$66.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Desjardins from C$59.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective points to a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock's previous close.

CGY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Ventum Financial raised their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$63.80.

CGY stock traded up C$1.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$53.69. The company had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,105. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$48.71. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00.

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

