Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Calian Group (TSE:CGY - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$58.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CGY. Ventum Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$63.80.

Get Calian Group alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGY

Calian Group Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of Calian Group stock traded up C$1.83 on Thursday, reaching C$53.69. 55,618 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,105. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$609.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -894.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.71.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Calian Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Calian Group wasn't on the list.

While Calian Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here