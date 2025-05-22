Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) Given Average Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXB shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.40 to C$4.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$3.30 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$3.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.70. The company has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84 and a beta of 2.08. Calibre Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$3.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.71.

Calibre Mining Corp is a multi-asset gold producer with a portfolio of exploration and development opportunities in Nicaragua. Its project includes Pavon Gold Project, Borosi Gold Project, IamGold and Santa Rita. The company has only one revenue stream, being the sale of refined gold from its operations in Nicaragua.

