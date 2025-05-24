California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Lowered to "Sell" Rating by Wall Street Zen

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CWT. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.38. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company's revenue was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 38,438 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

