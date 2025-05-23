Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Mizuho's target price points to a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CPT. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Camden Property Trust from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $129.78.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. The company had a trading volume of 675,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,473. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $98.35 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 75.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $115.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.42.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $142,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,720 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,621,540. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,907 shares of company stock worth $824,860. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,250,406 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,001,737,000 after purchasing an additional 125,287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $510,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,221 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $344,432,000 after purchasing an additional 438,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,816,260 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,032,000 after purchasing an additional 76,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,614,150 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $319,711,000 after buying an additional 91,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company's stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

