Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) is Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s 3rd Largest Position

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,840 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 2.3% of Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cameco worth $17,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cameco alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Cameco by 103.3% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,100 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in Cameco by 21.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 93,740 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,382,000 after buying an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cameco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $282,210,000 after buying an additional 202,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cameco by 63.5% during the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $10,830,000 after buying an additional 97,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CCJ shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Cameco from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $63.73 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $66.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Down 1.3 %

CCJ stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 316.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Cameco's previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 0.22%. Cameco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cameco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cameco wasn't on the list.

While Cameco currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here