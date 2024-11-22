Camping World Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 64.0% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Camping World Price Performance

NYSE CWH traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $24.21. 938,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,531. Camping World has a 1-year low of $17.29 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Camping World from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $27.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWH

Insider Activity at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 155,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,321.12. This represents a 44.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also

