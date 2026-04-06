Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$74.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.11% from the company's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCA. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 16th. Desjardins raised Cogeco Communications to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Securities lowered Cogeco Communications from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$71.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$74.25 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$74.91.

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Cogeco Communications Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CCA stock traded down C$0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$69.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,013. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50-day moving average price is C$70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$67.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$60.75 and a 52-week high of C$77.40.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$2.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of C$707.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 8.4900498 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services. In internet services, the company offers internet packages with download speeds of up to 120mbps. In video services, the company provides digital tier services, pay-per-view channels, video on-demand services, and 4k television, and telephony services include using internet protocol to transport digitized voice signals.

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