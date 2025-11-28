Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 79 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group's price objective suggests a potential upside of 173.36% from the stock's current price.

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock traded up GBX 0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 28.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,777,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,976. Speedy Hire has a one year low of GBX 17.62 and a one year high of GBX 33.70. The firm has a market cap of £133.09 million, a PE ratio of -120.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.48.

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX (1.28) EPS for the quarter. Speedy Hire had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Speedy Hire will post 3.6102868 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Speedy Hire

In other Speedy Hire news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 250,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 28 per share, for a total transaction of £70,000. Also, insider Paul A. Rayner acquired 71,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 29 per share, for a total transaction of £20,735. Insiders purchased a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,704,000 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

