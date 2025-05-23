Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Up 5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Friday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $11.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Canada Goose traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.99. Approximately 1,383,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 887,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.41.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canada Goose from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Canada Goose by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,363,960 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,643,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC raised its position in Canada Goose by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,854,520 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,661,000 after buying an additional 128,133 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 10.8% during the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,948,240 shares of the company's stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 189,715 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,251,000. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Canada Goose by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,218,326 shares of the company's stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

Canada Goose Stock Up 4.6%

The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

