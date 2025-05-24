Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GOOS. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Canada Goose from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $11.00 price objective on Canada Goose and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canada Goose from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.50.

Canada Goose Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $6.73 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $266.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $12,251,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $748,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose in the fourth quarter valued at $3,769,000. Pier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 357,849 shares of the company's stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 193,708 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 4,136.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 90,028 shares of the company's stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 87,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company's stock.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

