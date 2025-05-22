Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.28 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CM opened at $66.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $46.99 and a 1 year high of $67.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.82. The firm has a market cap of $62.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6723 per share. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CM. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

