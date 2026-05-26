Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target to $85.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperformer" rating on the pipeline company's stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.58% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WMB. Scotiabank raised their price target on Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Williams Companies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.40.

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Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.87. 1,355,811 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,885,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $73.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 23.39%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 10,107 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $757,115.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 17,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,290,699.30. The trade was a 36.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $211,988.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,682.90. The trade was a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 90,869 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,227 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A increased its stake in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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