Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's Why

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM's share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $67.80 and last traded at $67.85, with a volume of 246849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a "sector outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.6723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's payout ratio is 48.03%.

Institutional Trading of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,477,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $424,386,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,387,607 shares of the bank's stock worth $783,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,451 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank's stock valued at $292,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,581,914 shares of the bank's stock valued at $595,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,808 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

