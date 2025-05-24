Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM - Get Free Report) TSE: CM was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Scotiabank started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a "sector outperform" rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $68.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,036.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,048,200 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,942,000 after acquiring an additional 956,000 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 275,959 shares of the bank's stock valued at $15,521,000 after purchasing an additional 108,110 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,784.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 685,827 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 649,427 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 405.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,187,068 shares of the bank's stock worth $292,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.88% of the company's stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

