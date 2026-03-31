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Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$156.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Canadian National Railway logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Desjardins set a C$156.00 price target and a "buy" rating on Canadian National Railway, implying roughly a 9.59% upside from the prior close.
  • Analysts' consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target of C$153.60, and recent actions are mixed—RBC raised its target to C$160 while UBS downgraded the stock to a "hold."
  • The stock traded around C$142.35 (up 0.8%), has a market cap of C$87.03B and a PE of 18.8, and CN reported quarterly EPS of C$2.08 with a 27.28% net margin.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in April.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI has been given a C$156.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company's previous close.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$153.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8%

CNR traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$142.35. 523,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.11 and a 1 year high of C$154.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

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Analyst Recommendations for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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