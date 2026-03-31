Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Given a C$156.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI has been given a C$156.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company's previous close.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$164.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$149.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$163.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut Canadian National Railway from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$153.60.

Get CNR alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8%

CNR traded up C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$142.35. 523,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$87.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$142.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.85. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$126.11 and a 1 year high of C$154.63.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported C$2.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.46 billion during the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 EPS for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada's Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian National Railway, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian National Railway wasn't on the list.

While Canadian National Railway currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here