Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$146.00 to C$155.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$163.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$159.00 to C$156.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$159.43.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$147.07. The stock had a trading volume of 196,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$139.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$145.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of C$130.02 and a 1 year high of C$175.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59.

Insider Activity at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Susan C. Jones acquired 1,461 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$136.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,600.80. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

