Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$151.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$146.00. CIBC's price target indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNR. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$158.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$152.87.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up C$1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$133.81. The company had a trading volume of 468,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$132.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.88. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$157.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR - Get Free Report) NYSE: CNI last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.17 billion for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National's railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

