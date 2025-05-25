Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP have been given a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$120.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at C$109.98 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is C$103.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$106.71. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52-week low of C$94.60 and a 52-week high of C$119.20. The firm has a market cap of C$102.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 6,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$109.23, for a total transaction of C$708,331.01. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

