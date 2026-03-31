Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target Lowered to C$129.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$130.00 to C$129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$112.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$88.00 to C$86.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. National Bank Financial lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$119.00 to C$124.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$124.00 to C$128.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$120.57.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.62 on Tuesday, hitting C$108.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,002,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.54, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock's 50 day moving average is C$110.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$105.16. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$94.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$1.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.92 billion during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3438583 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kenneth Brooks sold 14,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.53, for a total transaction of C$1,536,902.85. Also, Director Marc Parent acquired 13,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$102.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,326,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 13,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,421,166. The trade was a 1,393.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

With its global headquarters in Calgary, Alta., Canada, CPKC is the first and only single-line transnational railway linking Canada, the United States and México, with unrivaled access to major ports from Vancouver to Atlantic Canada to the Gulf Coast to Lázaro Cárdenas, México. Stretching approximately 20,000 route miles and employing 20,000 railroaders, CPKC provides North American customers unparalleled rail service and network reach to key markets across the continent. CPKC is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise.

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