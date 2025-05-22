Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP - Get Free Report) NYSE: CP had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$119.00 to C$124.00 in a report issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC's target price indicates a potential upside of 11.23% from the company's previous close.

Get CP alerts: Sign Up

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$118.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$129.00 to C$124.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of CP traded down C$0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$111.48. The stock had a trading volume of 368,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,675,244. The stock has a market capitalization of C$104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company's fifty day moving average is C$103.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.69. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of C$94.60 and a 52 week high of C$119.20.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Ashley Redd sold 6,485 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$109.23, for a total value of C$708,331.01. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Canadian Pacific Kansas City, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canadian Pacific Kansas City wasn't on the list.

While Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here