Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.09. Canadian Solar shares last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 423,378 shares trading hands.

CSIQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Canadian Solar from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Canadian Solar from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Canadian Solar from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $16.77.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $650.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.83, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.43. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,523,565 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $61,422,000 after acquiring an additional 357,900 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 87.8% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 2,607,700 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $22,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Canadian Solar by 15.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,311,596 shares of the solar energy provider's stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 310,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Solar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,027,302 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 23,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shah Capital Management grew its position in Canadian Solar by 9.2% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 1,906,285 shares of the solar energy provider's stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 160,739 shares in the last quarter. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solar energy and battery energy storage products and solutions in in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSI Solar and Recurrent Energy. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

