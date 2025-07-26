Canadian Stocks To Keep An Eye On - July 26th

CSX, Ovintiv, Canadian National Railway, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Toronto Dominion Bank, Raymond James Financial, and Celsius are the seven Canadian stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Canadian stocks are equity securities issued by companies incorporated in Canada and typically listed on domestic exchanges such as the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) or TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Holding these stocks gives investors partial ownership in Canadian firms and entitles them to a share of profits through dividends and potential capital gains. By investing in Canadian stocks, individuals gain exposure to sectors like natural resources, financial services and technology that drive the Canadian economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Canadian stocks within the last several days.

Get CSX alerts: Sign Up

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.76. 31,706,226 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,334,290. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Ovintiv (OVV)

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

NYSE OVV traded up $1.41 on Friday, reaching $41.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,744,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $29.80 and a 1-year high of $48.35. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OVV

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

NYSE CNI traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.49. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12. The company has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.86. 2,593,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,872. The company's 50 day moving average is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $66.49 and a 52 week high of $87.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CP

Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $74.88. 2,508,516 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $75.58. The stock has a market cap of $128.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average of $63.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TD

Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Shares of RJF stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $168.44. 1,086,787 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial has a 12 month low of $104.24 and a 12 month high of $174.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.63 and a 200 day moving average of $150.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RJF

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Shares of CELH stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $46.64. 3,822,682 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531,193. Celsius has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $34.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CELH

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSX wasn't on the list.

While CSX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here