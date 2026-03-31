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Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Canadian Tire logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Technical move: Canadian Tire crossed above its 200‑day moving average (C$174.56), trading as high as C$182.69 and last at C$180.42 on volume of 122,019, a potential bullish signal.
  • Analyst sentiment: Several firms raised price targets on Feb. 20 (Scotiabank C$180, Desjardins C$203, National Bank C$211, TD C$205, BMO C$194), leaving an average rating of "Hold" and an average target of C$192.29.
  • Fundamentals: Market cap about C$9.55B with a P/E of 18.66 and PEG 0.35; latest quarter EPS C$4.47 and revenue C$4.55B, but a high debt‑to‑equity ratio (~173.6%).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by April 1st.

Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$174.56 and traded as high as C$182.69. Canadian Tire shares last traded at C$180.42, with a volume of 122,019 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CTC.A shares. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Tire from an "underperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$190.00 to C$203.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$211.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$194.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$180.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of C$192.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Canadian Tire

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$182.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$174.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.20.

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian Tire had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Tire Co. Limited will post 13.638961 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited, TSX: CTC.A TSX: CTC or 'CTC', is a group of companies that includes a Retail segment, a Financial Services division and CT REIT. Our retail business is led by Canadian Tire, which was founded in 1922 and provides Canadians with products for life in Canada across its Living, Playing, Fixing, Automotive and Seasonal & Gardening divisions. Party City, PartSource and Gas+ are key parts of the Canadian Tire network. The Retail segment also includes Mark's, a leading source for casual and industrial wear; Pro Hockey Life, a hockey specialty store catering to elite players; and SportChek, Hockey Experts, Sports Experts and Atmosphere, which offer the best active wear brands.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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